Today, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, confidently said that they would participate in the elections if the health of the citizens was protected and if OSCE/ODIHR mission participated. Mickoski says that only in this way can the virus called Zaev be defeated.

Elections will take place when we have clear protocols for the protection of the health of our fellow citizens. If he wants to go to the polls, let him go. I will not support or legitimize that. VMRO-DPMNE will not be part of the elections neither on July 5 nor July 8, Mickoski said.

He noted that the OSCE was not sending a monitoring mission but an assessment mission. That is a level below the monitoring mission and the earliest they can come is 17 June.