We fear possible consequences over the inflation, hence VMRO-DPMNE will propose a draft-law to the Parliament consisting of two parts, Mickoski said on Thursday.

“The first one is returning the VAT on electricity to 5%, because Vice-PM Bytyqy already announced the return of the 18% VAT. We will also propose reducing of the VAT on the basic nutritional products”, Mickoski said.

He pointed out that a genuine Government, which genuinely cares about its people. will cut on its shameless and criminal spending on luxurious items and on tenders agreed in private. Even in that manner will be of much bigger help to the citizens.