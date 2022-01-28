We are thinking of proposing a concept that we believe, if some of the parties in Parliament are really honest, they could accept it, and on the other hand I think the citizens will welcome it, and that is reducing the number of MPs. Since maybe 120 MPs is too many, let’s say 90 according to the Slovenian model and one constituency, said Hristijan Mickoski, leader of VMRO-DPMNE on the “360 degrees” show on TV Alsat M.

Mickoski added that according to the Constitution, the number now ranges from 120 to 140 MPs.

We need to intervene here, to reduce it to 90. We believe that maybe this bulky system as it is with 120 is too big. The costs are too high, the accumulated power is too big, let’s reduce it all to 90. Reduce the number of privileged MPs, said Mickoski.

Mickoski also pointed out that VMRO-DPMNE will support the proposal of smaller political parties for one constituency.