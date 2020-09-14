Hristijan Mickoski, the president of VMRO-DPMNE spoke Sunday on the “Business Points” show about the protest that VMRO-DPMNE staged on Wednesday against the increase in electricity prices by the SDSM government and said that they will put pressure on the government to revoke the increase in the price of electricity and policies that do not benefit the citizens.

VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE is a people’s coalition and practically all those injustices that are inflicted on the people we will articulate together with the people and support the people in the streets, and at the same time we will fight in the institutions together with all other opposition parties that also want to reflect and articulate oppositional views that think that everything that this ruling mafia is doing is wrong and that it is against the interests of the citizens. So they will have to get used to seeing VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition that leads the party in the streets together with the people, said Mickoski.

He also urged all individuals, non-governmental organizations regardless of ethnicity who consider that they have anti-government views to join their protests against the mafia in power.