Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he will give his reply to SDSM leader Venko Filipce shortly, after Filipce urged the Parlament to hold a closed session on the state of EU integration. Macedonia, remains blocked by Bulgaria, while Albania was allowed by the EU to open its accession talks in October.

We are analyzing Filipce’s proposal and we will soon give a concrete position on the issue, said Mickoski.

Filipce asked the Government to explain its plan to unstuck Macedonia’s accession talks. Mickoski recently initiated talks with Bulgaria with a mediator – Hungary – which holds the EU Presidency. But due to the lack of a legitimate Government in Bulgaria, there is no positive response yet.