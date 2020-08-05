The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski says that they will have meetings with other parties and the public will be informed about the outcome. He emphasizes that regardless if they continue to act as government or opposition, the first issue they will raise in Parliament is a law on inspecting the origin of the assets of politicians and officials.

VMRO-DPMNE is a party that will try to obtain a majority of 61 MPs but not at any cost. For me, politics is at the level of philosophy, not the market. If we fail, we will remain in opposition, said Mickoski.