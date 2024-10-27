Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski welcomed the decision of the members of the Commission for pardons to resign, after two mobsters were given pardons by President Gordana Siljanovska.

People make mistakes. Once the mistake was spotted, it is virtuous to assume responsibility. The only moral thing they could do was to resign. They did so and I expect the matter to be closed, Mickoski said during a press conference today.

The resignations were submitted after President Siljanovska summoned the Commission members for a meeting.