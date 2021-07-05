VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Monday on social media that he welcomes the step of SDSM to support the Resolution submitted by his party to the Parliament of Macedonia.

The resolution contains the national red lines from which government can cross. VMRO-DPMNE continues to unite all social and political factors and to be the main pillar for the protection of the national tissue and strategic goals of Macedonia. We show that we are stronger united. I thank the Macedonian Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University and the Macedonian Orthodox Church for their contribution to the creation of the text of this resolution. I thank all political parties, both the opposition and the ruling majority, who were ready to support the Resolution or were ready to talk to us about it, Mickoski wrote.

He expressed hope that today’s statement from SDSM is sincere and is based on the serious arguments offered by VMRO-DPMNE.