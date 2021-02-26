VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski congratulated to the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts (MANU) on its refusal to change its name. The Zaevregime was pressuring MANU to drop the adjective “Macedonian” or add “North’ to it, but the academy resisted and an attempt to impose the name change through law recently failed.

I congratulate them, they have our support as a political party and from our group in the Parliament. Resistance can defeat the betrayal. Majority of the members of the academy resisted, although there were some who are not worthy to be called academics and who do not understand what this people wants and needs. This is an encouragement. It means that not all our ships are sunk, Mickoski said.