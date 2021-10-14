In these elections, do not trust those who constantly promise you things that you know have betrayed you several times so far, it is best to believe in yourself and make a decision that means change, giving a chance to build a different and new common future, said Hristijan Mickoski, leader of VMRO-DPMNE at Thursday’s rally in Makedonska Kamenica.

I want to convey to you, he added, a message that I saw yesterday on social networks, which hides a deep truth, which best reflects the hypocrisy of the current propaganda of the government, about how absent is their boasting in the media about things that are not a solution to the problems of the citizens.