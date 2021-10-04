At Monday’s rally in Strumica, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski pointed out that for more than a decade the city has been a prisoner of one family, honest people are outvoted with bought votes, and money is circling in the same closed circle, and blackmail, threats and pressure rule.

And when I talk about Zaev’s little helpers, I refer most of all to the character of that young Kostadinco, his shadow, his copy, a man with a lost identity, a man overwhelmed by the desire to be Zoran Zaev, proudly saying his political mentor was Zoki, imagine Zoran being your moral mirror, said Mickoski.

Mickoski said that Strumica is a city of honest, hospitable, friendly people, people who want change, and in Strumica there must be change.