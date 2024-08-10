We are stabilizing the state in order to start developing it as the citizens deserve, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski points out.
He says there is a difference.
Prime Minister Mickoski says that when all the loopholes where the people were robbed for years are closed, when the institutions function and when crime becomes unprofitable, then the revenues in the budget will grow.
Director Boban Nikolovski informed me that in the month of July, the Customs Administration recorded a record and the best result of its existence with almost 12 billion denars collected in revenues.
For the same month, the Public Revenue Administration headed by Elena Petrov collected MKD 13.4 billion, which is also a kind of record. This money means more investments for kindergartens, schools, decent healthcare.
One can easily draw the conclusion that this money ended up in someone’s private pockets for the past years. The time will soon come to give an answer to this question as well.
With household and responsible work for a higher standard and a better life, says Mickoski.
