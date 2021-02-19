When they did not have any vaccine, they said that they did not want people think that they were doing experiments on the people.
Now that there are only a few doses received as a donation from neighboring Serbia, they say they were careful not to obtain more than we needed.
Zaev, the whole world laughs at you, you made the state a black hole.
As Prime Minister you haven’t procured a single vaccine. Were it not for the help from Serbia, the doctors would not have been able to get vaccinated either, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, commented on social networks following Zaev’s statement that they were careful not obtain more vaccines that needed for the inoculation of the population in Macedonia and come into a situation to have three million vaccines for the vaccination of one million people.
