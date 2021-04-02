VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski strongly condemned the abuse of public resources by Zoran Zaev and his Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce, when they took a police helicopter for the trip from Skopje to Prilep. The two officials who frequently take joyrides with motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles took the helicopter ride on the day when Macedonia registered its worst daily death toll of the epidemic – with 50 deaths.

This is a dark Friday. Macedonia is in mourning. We lost 50 of our own due to Covid. And while the people are dying we see ministers going on vacations, asking for kickbacks from vaccine contracts, riding motorcycles on their weekends and now helicopters too. The Government was late in its response to the crisis, they did not have a plan in place, and now we lost an entire apartment building in one day, Mickoski said.