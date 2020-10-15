On a day with 535 newly infected citizens, Zoran Zaev is handing out mining concessions to his brother and cousin, and keeps refusing our offer of help, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, who described the galloping rate of infections as a “national catastrophe”.

Government policies are hitting a wall. Their measures are not giving results, and neither does their half-hearted and selective implementation. The infection rate shows that the citizens are left to fend for themselves and those who still hope to receive some help from this Government should know none is coming and the Government is focused only on its corruption. The main news on a day with 535 new infections are that the Zoran Zaev Government gave mining concessions to his brother and cousin and that European educational funds ended up with the brother of a member of Parliament from the ruling majority. This is a mafia and it turned Macedonia into the worst performing country in Europe in terms of deaths, infections and incompetence, Mickoski said in a Facebook message in which he calls for accountability on the part of hte Government.