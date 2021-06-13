The opposition leader accused Zaev of abusing the police structures and using various dirty tricks to go after all who try to protect Macedonian national interests and to remain patriots. Mickoski said that Zaev is incapable of protecting Macedonian national interests because his corruption makes him susceptible to pressure from all sides.

Who can better protect Macedonian national interests? I, who haven’t borrowed a pencil my entire life, or Zaev, who robbed our country blind? I, who have been educated here and across Europe, or Zaev, who built a criminal empire in Strumica and trades with Russia? I, who operate under principles and values, or Zaev, who bends our spine for some flattery?, Mickoski said.

He agreed that large portions of the SDSM party are not eager to follow Zaev down the path of constant concessions to the neighboring countries. “The party is held hostage, is kidnapped by three dozen people led by Vice Zaev, Zoran Zaev, Radmila Sekerinska, Ljupco Nikolovski and Oliver Spasovski”, Mickoski said.