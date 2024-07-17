These days we are part of the Summit of the European Political Community. We are here together with the Vice President of the Government, Izet Mejiti and the Minister of Energy, Mining and Mineral Resources, Sanja Bozinovska, announced Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski on his Facebook profile.

– During tomorrow I will be actively involved in the events that will take place at the Summit and I will talk about the challenges that follow in the area of ​​energy and economy from the aspect of regional connection for the Balkan states, Prime Minister Mickoski wrote on FB.

The European Political Community summit is hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and will be held in the historic setting of Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England.

The EPZ is an intergovernmental forum for political and strategic discussions on the future of Europe, founded in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in which 47 European countries participate, 27 of which are EU members.