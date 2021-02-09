Mickoski will meet shop-keepers in Skopje’s farmers’ market Macedonia 09.02.2021 / 11:25 VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski will meet with shop-keepers and buyers at the Skopje central farmers’ market today. After the tour, Mickoski will give a statement to the press. Mickoskizelen pazar Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 09.02.2021 Mickoski says that the extent of the fractures in the ruling coalition will soon be known Macedonia 09.02.2021 Mickoski: Early elections are coming, we need a new Government Macedonia 31.01.2021 Macedonia left among the last European countries with no vaccines Macedonia News Mickoski says that the extent of the fractures in the ruling coalition will soon be known KAS report: The coming election of the new Serbian Patriarch will determine which way the church dispute with Macedonia goes Mickoski: Early elections are coming, we need a new Government 4,000 medical workers asked to be given the vaccine Minister Filipce’s vaccine delays blamed for the tragic death of a young father Zaev’s planned census reaches first internal obstacles Macedonian Football Federation President Sejdini meets with UEFA chief Ceferin to discuss the political pressure he is facing Zaev’s coalition partner Pavle Trajanov warns about the high levels of crime and corruption .
Comments are closed for this post.