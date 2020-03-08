Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, announced at Sunday’s press conference that the party has a package of measures to revolutionize the quality of the health care system in the country.

VMRO-DPMNE announces construction of four new Clinical Centers, 20% higher salaries for all and more free medicines. One of the most vulnerable areas in Macedonian society is Macedonian health care. And I will speak very openly about the problems that are present today. For 29 years it has been the subject of experimentation and inconsistent policies, a place of failures and dissatisfied citizens, Mickoski said.



According to him, a complete renewal of health care is needed, with quality reforms and measures that will ensure more quality, more satisfied citizens, more health care for everyone.

In this regard today I will present some of the measures we are planning to renew the Macedonian health care. We are committing ourselves to a renewal, which means building a capital project to establish a national network of 4 new clinical centers that will imply new quality in Macedonian health care system. We are committing ourselves to a renewal which means establishing a truly modern emergency trauma center. Due to the growth of the population in Skopje and the dramatically increased number of traffic injuries and the need for prompt, timely and adequate response, we project a new modern emergency trauma center. We are committing ourselves to provide 20% higher salaries in health care for all. We must have satisfied employees in the health care system who will build the future here in the country. That’s why we expect linear growth in a four-year mandate of continuous growth of 20% of the salaries of doctors, dentists, middle medical staff and technical and administrative staff, said Mickoski.

Mickoski said the measures in healthcare should bring about a revolution in quality and more health for everyone.