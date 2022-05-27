Unfortunately, the speaker is full of primitivism, and that really seems frustrating for all citizens. Not only we that are involved in politics are ashamed of those inappropriate actions, but all citizens. Here, ask people here and everywhere. That primitivism is really appalling. But I must say he is not naive. Because that primitivism has a purpose, and that purpose is to cause an incident like the April 27 one, and to enable this primitive person, together with all those who support him, to be presented in a different light from what they are, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said in Gazi Baba on Friday.

Mickoski added that VMRO-DPMNE is a responsible party and will not allow the primitivism of the government to prevail. VMRO-DPMNE will continue to actively block everything that is not in the interest of the citizens.