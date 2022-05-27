Unfortunately, the speaker is full of primitivism, and that really seems frustrating for all citizens. Not only we that are involved in politics are ashamed of those inappropriate actions, but all citizens. Here, ask people here and everywhere. That primitivism is really appalling. But I must say he is not naive. Because that primitivism has a purpose, and that purpose is to cause an incident like the April 27 one, and to enable this primitive person, together with all those who support him, to be presented in a different light from what they are, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said in Gazi Baba on Friday.
Mickoski added that VMRO-DPMNE is a responsible party and will not allow the primitivism of the government to prevail. VMRO-DPMNE will continue to actively block everything that is not in the interest of the citizens.
Those screenwriters and organizers should know that VMRO-DPMNE is much more experienced, and VMRO-DPMNE is much more organized, and VMRO-DPMNE does not intend to continue this agony in Macedonia. And that is why we will continue to act responsibly in the Parliament, to behave as we have planned with an active blockade of everything that is not in the interest of the citizens. And we will not allow events from the past to be repeated, with which we will give artificial respiration to these, I would say primitives, who are currently in power, Mickoski explained.
Comments are closed for this post.