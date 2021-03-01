VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, reacted to the return of the advance payment for the vaccines by the Chinese government, something that the government informed about only after VMRO-DPMNE discovered that the government was lying to the people.

Yesterday we said that they are lying to the Macedonian public, that the advance payments for the Chinese vaccines has been returned. Today they officially confirmed it.

You will not escape responsibility for failing to order vaccines for four months. You are a shame for Macedonia. Incompetent and extremely corrupt. People are dying because of you, because of your incompetence we have a serious third wave of new infections, Mikoski wrore on Facebook late on Sunday.