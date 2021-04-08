Regarding the Mafia affair, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said Thursday on TV Alfa’s “Zaspij ako mozes” show that Zaev and Spasovski should have resigned on the first day the affair was revealed, because a terrible crime has been committed.

Not only are they incompetent and have ties to criminals but also the whole public laughs at them. They should have resigned the same day the affair was revealed to repair the damage, says Mickoski.

Mickoski says that 215 citizenships have been issued, and that the problem is why those people didn’t obtain such passports from Albania or other countries instead of Macedonia.