The position of SDSM is that they do not accept a leaders’ meeting, we will see why it is avoided, time will tell, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski on TV Alfa’s “Zaspij ako mozes” show.

I think that position will change, I appeal to change. We as a country are in a crisis situation and de facto and de jure is now if they do not want to accept it is because they do not have the capacity to handle it, even Stevo Pendarovski said it. Therefore, it is reasonable to sit down as politicians and agree, and then come up with a joint decision before the citizens, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE.

He noted that other political actors had accepted the initiative for a leaders’ meeting.