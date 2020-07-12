VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said late Sunday on TV Alfa that the leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev was running away from debates because he did want to face the truth.

During our face-offs, he looked away and did not have the courage to look into eyes. There is a hesitation here that he does not believe in what he is saying, he even consciously knows that it reflects untruths. It is a pity that even now he was not encouraged to participate in a debate and the same to be noticed again, Mickoski emphasized.

Mickoski added that it was unfortunate that Zaev did not want to face the head of VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the fourth electoral district, Aleksandar Nikoloski, as he himself is the head of SDSM’s, and that it was good for the citizens of this electoral district to see a duel of the two candidates who present policies to citizens.