VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski endorsed the protest of the tobacco and grape farmers in Skopje today, who gathered before the Government building angry over the exceptionally low prices their harvests are getting this year.

While domestic grown tobacco remains unsold, the Government is allowing local bosses to pressure the farmers and allows the import of tobacco, which gets a higher price than our own. We will not allow these oligarchs to make profits on the work of the farmers. I demand that the Government sets a guaranteed minimum price and additional subsidies, Mickoski said.