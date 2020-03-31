VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski commented on Zaev’s proposal to cut salaries in the public administration because that would save one billion in the budget.

In the first two months alone, he spent 4 such pay cuts. Why? Because he has one purpose, and that is to pay bribes, to make target groups to get rid of responsibility, not because of patriotic reasons, or good intentions. He spent 4 billion denars, and that little liquidity we had was spent, said Mickoski.