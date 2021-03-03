There is not one person who is satisfied from this Government and that is why everyone watching Zaev’s actions in the Parliament today were sick to their stomach. I say, be calm, the best for our country is still to come, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, after today, without debate, at the request of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, the Parliament endorsed the Government in a confidence vote.

Zaev is a mobster, that is part of his character. The fact that he pushed through a confidence vote in the Government, limiting the public debate is by no means an expression of his strength, but is a proof of his great weakness, but also distrust in the majority that he will easily lose, Mickoski said.

The fact that he using my isolation due to the Covid virus, I want you to know that it does not save him from the fall of the Government. This is how the government will buy another day of life connected to breathing apparatus, but just like my covid infection, those days will pass. And then the question of confidence in the Government will be raised again, and all his current threats, blackmail and pressure on MPs go to waste, and the next day Zaev will not be Prime Minister. See you soon!, he said.