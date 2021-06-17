Zoran Zaev will accept any and all demands from Bulgaria, he has no other accomplishment or skills in politics, all he can do is give away what is ours, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with Ohrid 1. Zaev is in Sofia today for talks with the Bulgarian leadership, in a last ditch attempt to get Bulgaria to lift its veto ahead of the European Council next week. His failure to open the EU accession talks, even after numerous concessions to Greece and also to Bulgaria is becoming a major source of embarrassment for Zaev.

He can’t work, he can’t implement any projects or reforms, he can’t improve the economy, the public healthcare or education. All he can do is blindly sign what is put before him. And now Bulgarian President Radev is breaking Zaev bit by bit, getting him to make concessions, p to the point when he will tell Zaev that Bulgaria has a technical Government and can’t make a deal at the moment. In the end, Zaev will accept every point from the declaration of the Bulgarian Parliament, with all the 19th century hegemonistic demands it contains, and will undermine the unique Macedonian culture, tradition, customs, the anti-fascist struggle and our language. Accepting this declaration will be made part of the EU accession process, Mickoski said.

Bulgfaria wants its demands to be made part of the accession process, meaning that Macedonia will not be able to advance if it doesn’t accept to rewrite its history and redefine its national identity.