I would not be surprised if Zoran Zaev accepts all demands put forward by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, in exchange for his support in the coming elections, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski. Bulgaria wants additional concessions from Macedonia, such declaring a number of historic heroes to have been ethnic Bulgarians, and that the Macedonian language is officially called “the official language of the Republic of North Macedonia”.

I would rather not believe it possible, but given our recent past, when Zaev swore in his dearest family members and then changed his positions as the political moment made fit, I would not be surprised if he accepts literally all positions imposed by our eastern neighbor, Mickoski said.

Bulgaria is conditioning the opening of EU accession talks for Macedonia with delivering the latest round of concessions, putting a tight timeframe on Zaev.