During his rally in Sveti Nikole, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on the undecided and the disappointed voters to support the opposition.

Those who have boycotted elections, who have never supported any party – don’t let your voice go to waste, Mickoski asked.

Mickoski promised that VMRO-DPMNE will investigate all the criminal allegations against the Zaev regime that were left uninvestigated over the past years, undermining the rule of law.