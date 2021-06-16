Zaev, Buckovski, Osmani and Dimitrov are preparing a new treason in Bulgaria, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, who has been leading protests against the secretive talks Zoran Zaev is conducting with Bulgaria. Zaev is expected to travel to Sofia tomorrow.

Mickoski warns that “this quarter, led by Zoran Zaev, is prepared to accept all demands and to undermine our national and state interests”. Bulgaria does not have a political Government at this moment, but Mickoski is warning that Zaev is about to reach an agreement with its caretaker Government, that will be put in effect when a political Government is formed after the Bulgarian elections in July.