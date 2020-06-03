In an interview with “Kurir”, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that, unfortunately, there is no doubt that Zaev and this SDSM set are ready for anything just to stay in power. The leader of the opposition sees the current government as a national pandemic, which can be cured only in elections, but not in elections at any cost, but in a confrontation that will not endanger the lives of citizens in the Republic of Macedonia.

Asked what are Zaev and SDSM ready to do to stay in power? Mickoski says they are literally ready do everything.