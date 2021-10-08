Zaev is creating new problems without being aware about the consequences of his actions, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski during the VMRO rally in Gevgelija yesterday. Mickoski was speaking after the disastrous EU – Balkans summit, in which Bulgaria added new conditions against Macedonia and confirmed its intent to block Macedonia’s EU accession talks.

Zaev acts like he is the opposition. He plunders the people, rails about the past and acts only to save himself and a few around him, Mickoski said.

The outcome of Zaev’s negotiations with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is that Bulgaria now has a long list of demands that Macedonia must meet, or remain blocked from opening its EU accession talks.