We have absolutely no information from the authorities about what is happening at the moment, whether the negotiations are ongoing, how those negotiations are being conducted and so on. The only information we have is what is publicly available, or official statements of EU diplomats and the people who are in charge of the EU integration process in Macedonia, here I mean Zoran Zaev, Bujar Osmani and Nikola Dimitrov, Hristijan Mickoski, VMRO-DPMNE leader said in an interview with Roma News.

Mickoski stressed that he is not optimistic that Macedonia will receive a date for the start of negotiations with the European Union, adding that he bases this on the messages from diplomats in Brussels that there is no positive response from all EU member states.

Mickoski pointed out that by opening the Pandora’s box and trading with national and state interests, Zaev actually undermined the country’s negotiating positions.