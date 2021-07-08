I’m very different from Zoran Zaev, we are simply not the same and I ask that we are given a chance so we can prove that. But his campaign is focused on insisting that we are the same, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski during his Alfa TV interview this evening.

Ask any person in the street, and the first association when politicians are mentioned is a negative one. Instead of being an example to be followed and to inspire generations of quality, we have Zaev dragging us down in the swamp with him, Mickoski said.