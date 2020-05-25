Health above all and that is the main constant and I am not saying this for political reasons, regardless of the attacks by our political opponent, I have no reason for tactics, I really want elections to be held and I want this three-year leadership of SDSM and Zoran Zaev to leave and only in this way we can defeat this pandemic, emphasized Hristijan Mickoski, VMRO-DPMNE leader, in an interview with TV Klan.

During the interview, Mickoski pointed out that there must be a period when the citizens from this state of restrictions, state of emergency will have a period of adaptation, a period of transition, before they can politically make the right decision.