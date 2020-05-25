Health above all and that is the main constant and I am not saying this for political reasons, regardless of the attacks by our political opponent, I have no reason for tactics, I really want elections to be held and I want this three-year leadership of SDSM and Zoran Zaev to leave and only in this way we can defeat this pandemic, emphasized Hristijan Mickoski, VMRO-DPMNE leader, in an interview with TV Klan.
During the interview, Mickoski pointed out that there must be a period when the citizens from this state of restrictions, state of emergency will have a period of adaptation, a period of transition, before they can politically make the right decision.
If you enter an election process where immediately from the state of emergency you go into election campaign, you will agree that the elections will not be credible, he said.
