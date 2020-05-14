VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski says that at the latest leaders’ meeting, Zoran Zaev, instead of taking care of the health of citizens, he proposed possible dates for snap elections, accusing Zaev that instead of counting votes, he would count human lives.

In general, I said what happened at the leaders’ meeting hosted by President Pendarovski in the statement after the meeting. As president of the largest political party, I proposed an algorithm. But what was surprising to me was the fact that from the very beginning of the leaders’ meeting, Zoran Zaev proposed dates and talked all the time about dates while everyone else practically talked about the health of the citizens. For him, the health of the citizens was secondary, ie he said June 14 and only then he mentioned if the Commission for Infectious Diseases allowed. And that really caused dismay among the others as well, added Mickoski.

According to Mickoski, the opinion of the State Election Commission and the OSCE/ODIHR is necessary for a fair and democratic election process, pointing out that it is necessary to purge the electoral list.