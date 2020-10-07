The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, called out Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Facebook after today’s record 317 new Covid-19 cases.

317 new Covid-19 cases. Things have long been out of control. Zaev declared victory over the disease before the elections, the denial of this comes every day expressed in infections and deaths. The incompetence of Zaev and the ministers kills and costs lives. If the mafia, instead of stealing, aimed to save lives, we would have a different situation today. The dead are not a number, they are names and surnames that are not with their families today. The incompetence of the Government kills!, writes the leader of the opposition.