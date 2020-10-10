Another lie from Zoran Zaev – he promised that three billion EUR in foreign investments are coming in September, but instead investors are abandoning their plans to come to Macedonia, says opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski.

In a Facebook comment he shared news clippings in which Government officials were announcing investment plans in Macedonia, and the subsequent reports that companies such as the German Kessler and the Albanian Sagen are giving up on their investment or expansion plans.

Па нели 3 милијарди € странски директни инвестиции вртеле околу нас. Мафијата фатена по кој знае кој пат во лага! #мршлажови Gepostet von Hristijan Mickoski am Samstag, 10. Oktober 2020

Macedonia is suffering a deepening economic crisis are result of the coronavirus epidemic. A recent World Bank report found that the economic contraction will be over 4 percent in 2020 and that the country has no more room to borrow as a means of stimulus.