Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, in an interview with Telma TV, informed about his meeting today with associates of former US President and current candidate Donald Trump, who are willing to cooperate with the country in projects of digital transformation, a project that Mickoski said can greatly reduce the level of corruption. Mickoski spoke after his meeting with Rumble founder Chris Pavlovski, financier and Cantor Fitzgerald director Howard Lutnick and Devin Nunes, former US congressman who now leads the Trump Media and Technology Group.

We are grateful to Chris Pavlovski for arranging this, he is of Macedonian origin, he works together with Trump’s team and Rumble is very important in the digitalization process. The people who were here, Mr Lutnick and Mr. Nunes, are two of the closest associates of President Donald Trump, and these people have great corporate and political experience in the field of digital transformation of entire countries, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

Speaking about the possibilities that are being discussed, Mickoski focused to the idea of introducing a “digital denar” currency, which has been discussed in the past, and can be based on blockchain technology, providing significant incomes for both citizens and the country.

I am proud and pleased that these people are here and with government teams they will talk divided into two parts, the first is economic and here I am thinking first of all about the new blockchain technologies, cryptocurrencies and opportunities like the “digital denarius”, and the second is to see for digitization and digital transformation for all these procedures that we are talking about to complete more easily and transparently. We are talking about companies with revenues of tens of billions, and Mr. Howard Lutnik is practically a man who is currently one of the 10 most important factors in the world financial market, and we had him in Macedonia,” stressed Mickoski.

Prime Minister Mickoski emphasized that if this caliber of investors are present in Macedonia, it will recommend the country for many other companies, especially with the proposed digitalization of the country. “We are now approximately at the level of the 19th – 20th century and we are talking about the 22nd century. And yes, I want to talk about the future”, Mickoski said.