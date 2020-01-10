SDSM leader Zaev is also silent on Hristijan Mickoski’s proposal to introduce the Spitzenkandidat model in Macedonia, even though he proclaimed himself prime minister after the parliamentary elections, which is another confirmation that he is aware that he will lose the election and will try to hide behind parliamentary immunity.

Although it is unlikely that Zaev would “dare” to accept the model proposed by Christian Mickoski, if adopted, it would mean Zoran Zaev’s retirement from politics. It is already certain that on April 12, SDSM is leaving the political scene, and this is confirmed by the opinion polls, so Zaev is not expected to consciously accept to withdraw from politics on April 12.