Macedonian citizens have the greatest trust in Hristijan Mickoski, according to the results of a telephone poll conducted by the Institute for Political Research in Skopje (IPIS).

Out of 1,124 respondents who participated in the research in the period between 17 and 19 January 2022, 22.5 percent exit from the crises in which western Macedonia sees Mickoski’s policies as 17.7 percent of the citizens. According to voters’ trust, the VMRO-DPMNE leader has a rating three and a half times higher than the new Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and twice higher than his predecessor, former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. The leader of Levica, Dimitar Apasiev, enjoys 2.5% of confidence among voters.

In the Albanian bloc, the most popular is the leader of DUI, Ali Ahmeti, with 7.1%. He also has a higher rating than his party, which won 7% of the vote in the poll.

In second place is the leader of the Alliance for Albanians, Zijadin Sela, with 3.5% of the vote.

However, Macedonian citizens have great distrust of politicians. The results show that to the question “Which politician do you trust the most”, as many as 32.8% answered “none”. 16% did not have an answer to this question.

In order to observe the relevance and impartiality of the poll, an impartial and objective questionnaire was created on the basis of which the poll was later conducted.

The poll was conducted using a random sample that was stratified to preserve the representativeness of the population in the Republic of Macedonia. It observed the demographic specifics of the population such as gender structure, age groups, level of education and ethnicity, with appropriate division of respondents according to place of residence and constituency, with Skopje being taken as a separate entity because of its characteristics.

The poll was conducted for the needs of IPIS in order to analyze the ratings of the parties and perceptions of a new government. The poll is funded by IPIS’s own funds.