From this moment, the only regime is you, activist Ivor Mickovski addressed the government and added, “There is no deep state, no parallel mafia, no criminals outside your circles, the mafia is the state, and the state is you”.

You are the continuity of the criminal state, you are the normalizers of the regime, you are the successors of the crime by double, by yourselves and through amnesty of the predecessors, he said calling on the government to accept responsibility or accept that they are the state mafia, the regime, the masters of this poor country.