It is a pleasure to be present when something new is being created. Here, in Kisela Voda (a municipality in Skopje) we are continuously witnessing progress, we witness something new being created, and I will use this opportunity to congratulate the Mayor, the administration, and the VMRO-DPMNE MPs for the efforts they invest in Kisela Voda’s thrive to achieve European standards, the VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickovski said at the Friday press conference.

“Entire sectors were overlooked for decades, but now we can see them progress, we see a construction initiative all around. Considering the situation in the country and the bullying attitude toward VMRO-DPMNE mayors of the Government led by DUI and its junior partner SDSM, we proved that the mayors’ sincere and courageous approach and their motivation are the best response to this Government’s criminal policies”, Mickovski said.