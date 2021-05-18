Everyone in the government is responsible for the poisoning, writes political analyst Ivor Mickovski on Facebook, sharing news in which former Deputy Prime Minister Koco Angjusev, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov say that citizens are responsible for the poisoning and that they pollute the air in Macedonia.

The Research Reporting Laboratory and the Macedonian Radio Television in the documentary “Conspiracy against the Air” raises the issue of air pollution in Macedonia, as well as the fuel oil that was imported to us. The episode reveals wrongdoing in relation to air pollution.