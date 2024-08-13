Mickoski once again urged all parties, including international representatives and domestic experts, to put forth a proposal, emphasizing that without one, it would appear they are deliberately protecting institutions that fail to uphold the rule of law.

“Months have passed. If no proposal is presented, we are left to conclude that you are intentionally safeguarding institutions that can only garner two percent support from the citizens. These institutions do not ensure the rule of law, as two percent is not a reflection of lawfulness but rather institutions serving someone other than the citizens,” Mickoski stated while responding to journalists after inspecting construction work on a kindergarten extension in the Municipality of Aerodrom. Speaking on the EU’s reform agenda and judicial reforms, Mickoski mentioned that their response is grounded in the current laws and constitution.

“Our response in the document you refer to is based on valid laws and the constitution. As a government, we cannot operate outside the framework of existing legislation and the Constitution,” Mickoski explained.

As Prime Minister, who received 450,000 votes in the elections for this program, Mickoski stated that without a better proposal, “I have no choice but to promote the current proposal more vigorously to restore the trust of the citizens.”

“The foundation of this government is the rule of law, which means judges and prosecutors who act according to the law and the Constitution, not under party orders. These legal professionals must guarantee the rule of law and citizen trust because without a legal state, there will be no investments, and without investments, there will be no funds in the budget. Without a sufficient budget, there will be no resources for educational reforms, healthcare improvements, higher salaries, subsidies, youth meals, scholarships, new student dormitories, or support for the media. I will not protect anyone. I have no concessions for anyone. Everyone should understand that,” Mickoski declared.

He dismissed the claim that “the EU twisted Mickoski’s arm, forcing him to back down from dissolving the Judicial Council or the Council of Public Prosecutors,” labeling it as nonsense and pointing out that “they have been twisting my arm for six years.”

“I’m not backing down from anything unless we receive a better proposal. I urge them not to hide behind their comfortable positions, regardless of where they come from, be it the international community or local experts. I’m ready to engage with all of you. Make a proposal because the current situation isn’t working. Two percent citizen trust is not enough. The idea that they bent Mickoski’s arm and he caved is foolish. They’ve been trying to twist my arm for six years. We didn’t have the capacity before, but you can see that none of their predictions came true. Enough with the politics. The people expect action from us to improve their lives,” Mickoski said. He emphasized that as long as the judiciary has the trust of only two percent of citizens, he will do everything in his power to increase that number to at least 12 percent within a year, reiterating that he “has not given up and will not give up on judicial reforms.”