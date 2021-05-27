Ivor Mickovski comments on the statements of the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs, Nikola Dimitrov, regarding the talks for obtaining a date for the start of EU accession negotiations.
Dimitrov: We talked about starting negotiations several times already in June 2018 and in June 2019 and in October 2019 and in March last year.
In reality, you did not speak, but Zaev lied on all occasions that we got a date. Let me remind you with the picture from the first received date, Mickovski comments.
