Milikije Halimi, although she only graduated from secondary medical school, has been appointed director of AD Aerodromi, writes Ivor Mickovski on Facebook.

The former mayor of Arachinovo, Milikije Halimi, who a year ago won a competition for employment as an inspector in the Customs Administration even though she only graduated from secondary medical school, this time she was appointed as the director of AD Aerodromi.