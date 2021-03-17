The vacation of the former Secretary General of the Government and current advisor to the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Dragi Raskovski, is still a fresh topic of disbelief.
According to Ivor Mickovski, Raskovski’s departure and Zaev’s approval is the ultimate arrogance, irresponsibility and insolence that comes at a time when Raskovski is suspected of a serious crime.
Only an epic fool without a shred of responsibility thinks that at a time when he is facing charges of serious crime, he can flee on vacation, to Mexico nonetheless, and is suspected of misuse of budget funds. Of course, another epic fool, his boss, who allows him such arrogance at a time when he should be here and take responsibility. So selectivity is foreseeable, this can never be a legal state, and you are the source and advocates of crime and corruption. On top of all that comes your total irresponsibility and insolence. But there will be elections in the country and there is no election crime that will save you in the future. This behavior already says that you do not know where you are going, that you are ready for everything, that you are acting stupidly like the regime before it falls, Mickovski wrote on Facebook.
