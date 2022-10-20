To have, then not to have, comments Ivor Mickovski about the total collapse that is happening to Macedonia.

We have no public transport.

We don’t have textbooks.

We have no electricity for this winter.

We don’t have a gas pipeline.

We do not have a Constitutional Court.

We don’t have a Parliament.

We have crime, corruption and clientelism even for export.

We have a dysfunctional government dominated by an ethnic party.

We have insults and blockades from Bulgaria.

We have domestic discord and political disunity.

We have massive borrowing and record inflation.

That’s it, to have, then not to have, he writes.